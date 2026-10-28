Askarov stopped 38 of 39 shots in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Sabres. The second goal was an empty-netter.

Askarov did his part, but the Sharks' defense left him pretty busy and the offense failed to support him. He's faced at least 31 shots in three straight outings, which suggests the team's defense needs to step up to cut down on the traffic directed at Askarov's net. The 24-year-old now has a 3-5-0 record with a 3.13 GAA and an .898 save percentage across eight games. He'll have an easier matchup ahead when the Sharks host the Canucks on Thursday.