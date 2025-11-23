Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: Getting Sunday's start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Askarov will be in net for Sunday's game against the Bruins, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Askarov has been on a November heater for the Sharks, putting up video game numbers. In seven starts this month, the 23-year-old is 6-1-0 with a 1.54 GAA and a .957 save percentage. He'll look to build on those impressive stats Sunday against the Bruins, who have been held to three goals or fewer in five consecutive games.
