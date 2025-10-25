Askarov stopped 26 of 28 shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Devils. The third goal was an empty-netter with 47 seconds left in the game.

Askarov allowed two power-play goals to New Jersey defenseman Dougie Hamilton, but turned in a valiant effort in Friday's defeat. By the time the Devils added a third goal, the 23-year-old netminder was already on the bench with the Sharks pushing for a late equalizer. The Sharks have been rotating goalies this season, and Askarov hasn't been a very reliable option. In four starts, he's gone 0-3-1 with a 4.81 GAA and a poor .857 save percentage.