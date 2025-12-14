Askarov turned aside 38 shots in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Penguins.

The Penguins dominated the second period and took a 5-1 lead on an Anthony Mantha power-play tally early in the third, but Askarov stood on his head down the stretch as the Sharks mounted the biggest late comeback in franchise history. The 23-year-old netminder had ceded the prior three starts to Alex Nedeljkovic due to an illness, but Askarov seems ready to resume No. 1 duties in the San Jose crease. On the season, he's gone 11-8-1 in 20 outings with a 3.19 GAA and .902 save percentage.