Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: Hangs on for win Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Askarov made 20 saves in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Oilers.
It wasn't pretty, but Askarov did just enough to secure his 18th win of the season, and first since Jan. 27, after the Sharks had taken a 3-1 lead in the first period. The 23-year-old netminder needs all the offensive support he can get right now -- Askarov has allowed at least three goals in 20 of 21 outings since the beginning of December, going 9-10-1 with a rough 4.02 GAA and .868 save percentage.
More News
-
Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: Takes another loss•
-
Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: Struggles continue Wednesday•
-
Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: Defending road crease Wednesday•
-
Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: Chased from crease in Chicago•