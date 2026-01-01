Askarov turned aside 20 of 23 shots on net in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Wild.

Askarov was able to help the Sharks outlast the Wild even after he surrendered two goals in the third period. He was only needed for two attempts in the shootout, as he saved both attempts he saw from Mats Zuccarello and Matt Boldy. With the shootout win, Askarov is up to a 15-10-1 record with a 3.36 GAA and a .897 save percentage across 26 appearances this season. The 23-year-old netminder has won each of his last three outings and five of his last seven appearances despite allowing three goals or more in each game. While the run-and-gun style of the Sharks affects Askarov's GAA in the long term, the team is on pace to win enough games to keep its primary netminder in the top 10 wins this season, barring injury. Askarov offers sustainable value in fantasy with an even higher ceiling if he can clean up his high GAA.