Askarov (lower body) is expected back on at practice with AHL San Jose in the coming week, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports Wednesday.

Askarov won't be ready to rejoin the Sharks until at least the end of March or the start of April -- though the organization may decide to let him finish out the year with the Barracuda instead of bringing him back to the NHL. In his 13 appearances for the Sharks, the 22-year-old backstop went 4-6-2 with a 3.10 GAA and .896 save percentage.