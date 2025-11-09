Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: In goal Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Askarov will start at home versus the Panthers on Saturday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Askarov won his last start with 28 saves on 29 shots in a 6-1 victory over the Kraken on Wednesday. He's getting the second half of a back-to-back after Alex Nedeljkovic was in goal for Friday's 2-1 win over the Jets. The Panthers have scored 19 goals over their last six games.
