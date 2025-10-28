Askarov was the first goalie off Tuesday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home versus the Kings.

Askarov will make his third straight appearance between the pipes for the Sharks after having split the opening seven games with Alex Nedeljkovic. With a 1-3-1 record and 4.80 GAA, it's a little surprising Askarov is continuing to get a heavier workload. A back-to-back versus the Avs and Wings on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, should give both netminders some work in the coming days.