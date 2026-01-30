Askarov allowed four goals on 32 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Askarov was spotted a 3-0 lead in the first period, but things unraveled for the netminder in the third. The Oilers tied the game, scoring twice with an extra attacker in the last 3:05 of regulation before Zach Hyman completed Edmonton's comeback at 1:06 of overtime. Askarov has had a few rough outings in recent weeks, but this was a tough way to lose, especially since he was making consecutive starts for the first time since a run of six straight games between Dec. 20 and Jan. 3. The 23-year-old netminder is now 17-13-2 with a 3.47 GAA and an .889 save percentage over 33 starts. It wouldn't be surprising to see Alex Nedeljkovic get the nod Saturday in Calgary.