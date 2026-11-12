Askarov stopped 33 of 35 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Penguins.

Askarov wasn't able to build off his win over the Islanders on Monday, though this was still a pretty good performance. The 24-year-old netminder has started five of the last six games, so head coach Ryan Warsofsky appears to be satisfied with Askarov's work despite the lack of positive results. On the year, Askarov has a 5-8-1 record with a 3.12 GAA and an .894 save percentage through 14 starts. The Sharks have a back-to-back over the weekend, beginning with a visit to Utah on Saturday before they return home to host the Predators on Sunday. Expect Askarov and Alex Nedeljkovic to split those games.