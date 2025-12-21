Askarov stopped 28 of 31 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Askarov wasn't able to get his winning streak to three games. A pair of Seattle goals 2:32 apart in the third period did Askarov in for this contest, and he's now allowed at least three goals in six straight outings. He's at a 12-9-1 record with a 3.22 GAA and an .902 save percentage. The Sharks have taken a step forward this year, but there will still be some bumps along the way, though Askarov has shown plenty of potential. The Sharks visit the Golden Knights on Tuesday.