default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Askarov stopped 28 of 31 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Askarov wasn't able to get his winning streak to three games. A pair of Seattle goals 2:32 apart in the third period did Askarov in for this contest, and he's now allowed at least three goals in six straight outings. He's at a 12-9-1 record with a 3.22 GAA and an .902 save percentage. The Sharks have taken a step forward this year, but there will still be some bumps along the way, though Askarov has shown plenty of potential. The Sharks visit the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

More News