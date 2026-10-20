Askarov stopped 29 of 31 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs. Toronto's third goal was an empty-netter.

Askarov delivered a respectable performance, posting a .935 save percentage after entering the contest with an .848 mark through his first five appearances. The 24-year-old netminder surrendered two power-play goals but kept San Jose competitive until the closing stages. His improved showing is encouraging after a difficult start to the campaign, although the Sharks' inconsistent defensive play and his competition with Alex Nedeljkovic could continue to limit his reliability. Askarov's four-game losing streak isn't helping him from a fantasy perspective, either.