Askarov stopped 31 of 34 shots in Monday's 6-3 win over the Mammoth.

Askarov earned his fifth win in his last six outings. The teams traded five goals in the first period, with the Sharks leading 3-2 before piling on three more in the second to give Askarov more than enough support. The 23-year-old has allowed 15 goals over that six-game hot stretch, and he continues to cement his status as the team's No. 1 option in net over Alex Nedeljkovic. Askarov is up to a 10-6-1 record with a 2.96 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 17 appearances. The Sharks host the Capitals on Wednesday before embarking on a five-game road trip.