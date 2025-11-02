Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: Nabs second win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Askarov made 37 saves in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.
Martin Necas slipped the puck past Askarov just 30 seconds into the game, but the 23-year-old netminder kept his composure and technically didn't let another shot beat him on the afternoon -- a goal was awarded to Nathan MacKinnon in the second period after the net behind Askarov was knocked off its pegs. The win was his second of the season, with both of them coming in his last three starts, but through seven outings he still sports a 4.15 GAA and .867 save percentage to go with his 2-4-1 record.
More News
-
Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: Slated starter Saturday•
-
Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: Not sharp enough Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: Leaves ice first•
-
Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: Earns win despite subpar showing•
-
Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: Starting Sunday in Minny•
-
Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: Gives up two goals•