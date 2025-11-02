Askarov made 37 saves in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Martin Necas slipped the puck past Askarov just 30 seconds into the game, but the 23-year-old netminder kept his composure and technically didn't let another shot beat him on the afternoon -- a goal was awarded to Nathan MacKinnon in the second period after the net behind Askarov was knocked off its pegs. The win was his second of the season, with both of them coming in his last three starts, but through seven outings he still sports a 4.15 GAA and .867 save percentage to go with his 2-4-1 record.