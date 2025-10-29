Askarov allowed four goals on 14 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Kings.

The Sharks dominated possession, but Askarov wasn't good enough on the few chances the Kings accumulated. The four goals came from a pair of fourth-liners and a pair of defensemen, so Askarov wasn't even sunk by the Kings' best players. He continues to offer subpar goaltending, though this is part of the growing pains as the Sharks try to move from rebuilding to at least being competitive. On the year, Askarov is 1-4-1 with a 4.69 GAA and an .844 save percentage. The Sharks host the Devils on Thursday.