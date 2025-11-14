Askarov stopped 34 of 35 shots in Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Flames. The second goal was an empty-netter.

Blake Coleman created a turnover and scored at 5:46 of the second period for the only goal that got past Askarov. While this was the end of Askarov's four-game winning streak, he still put forth an excellent performance. He's now allowed exactly one goal in four straight outings. For the season, the 23-year-old is 5-5-1 with a 3.09 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 11 starts. The Sharks' next game is Saturday in Seattle, and if Alex Nedeljkovic (personal) isn't back with the team by then, it's safe to assume Askarov will make another start.