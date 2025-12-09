Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: Out due to illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Askarov (illness) won't suit up for the Sharks on Tuesday in their game versus the Flyers.
Alex Nedeljkovic was already set to start. Askarov will attempt to be healthy enough to play Thursday versus the Maple Leafs.
