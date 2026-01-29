Askarov will be in goal on the road versus Edmonton on Thursday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Askarov will be making consecutive appearances in the crease for the first time since early January. In his last five outings, the 23-year-old backstop has posted a 2-3-0 record and 3.43 GAA. The move to break from an alternating rotation is a bit surprising, considering Alex Nedeljkovic is riding a five-game winning streak.