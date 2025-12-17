Askarov allowed three goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Flames.

The Flames overcame an early 2-0 deficit, but Askarov made sure the Sharks' next lead would hold. The 23-year-old has won his last two starts, but he's given up eight goals on 73 shots in that span. He may continue to face high shot totals behind a defense that can be on the leaky side. Askarov is up to 12-8-1 on the year with a 3.23 GAA and a .902 save percentage through 21 starts. The Sharks are in for a tougher matchup when they host the Stars on Thursday.