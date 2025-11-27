Askarov was pulled from Wednesday's 6-0 loss to the Avalanche. He was tagged with the loss after allowing four goals on 19 shots before being lifted.

Askarov got the start against a red-hot Avalanche team but didn't have a good result, and he saw his three-game winning run end after this woeful performance. Despite the blowout loss here, Askarov has done a good job between the pipes for the Sharks this month, so fantasy managers shouldn't overreact to this outing. Askarov has gone 7-2-0 with a 1.87 GAA and a .944 save percentage even after allowing four goals on 19 shots Wednesday, which speaks volumes of the way he's been playing lately.