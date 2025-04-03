Askarov (lower body) is backing up Gabriel Carriere in AHL San Jose's game Wednesday versus AHL Ontario, Josh Frojelin of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Askarov will dress for the first time since Feb. 19, but he won't be the starter in his return to action. However, it looks like he's close to getting back between the pipes in a game. Given how much time he's missed, it wouldn't be surprising for Askarov to close out 2024-25 in the AHL before competing for an NHL job in training camp.
