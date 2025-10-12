Askarov stopped 36 of 43 shots in Saturday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Askarov didn't exactly impress in his first start of the season, squandering two separate multi-goal leads before giving up a goal to Leo Carlsson in overtime to complete the collapse. It's a start like this that shows why the Sharks seem intent on splitting time between Askarov and Alex Nedeljkovic early in the campaign. The 23-year-old Askarov is the goalie of the future, and he'll get his chances in 2025-26, but fantasy managers may want to see him as more of a streaming option when he gets a favorable matchup. The Sharks' next game is a tough one at home versus the Hurricanes on Tuesday.