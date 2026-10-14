Askarov let in five goals on 25 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Askarov is not having a good start to the year. This was his third straight loss and the second time in that span he's been on the hook for five goals. The 24-year-old netminder has given up at least three tallies in all five games he's played, which isn't a great look when Alex Nedeljkovic allowed just two goals in his lone start so far. The Sharks will want to give Askarov a chance to get things right, but he'll need to do his part. The Sharks begin a six-game road trip in Nashville on Thursday.