Askarov was the first netminder off at morning skate, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports, which indicates he'll guard the home cage Tuesday versus the Mammoth.

Askarov has been tremendous lately after a slow start to the campaign, but his four-game winning streak was snapped during his last start in Calgary on Thursday. Still, he stopped 34 of 35 shots in that game but didn't receive any offensive support in a 2-0 loss. To put things in perspective, the 2020 first-round pick has a 1.19 GAA and an otherworldly .965 save percentage across his last five outings, so he'll look to get back in the win column Tuesday after receiving the night off Saturday in Seattle. The Mammoth are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks on Monday, so the Sharks have the clear rest advantage.