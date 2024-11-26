Askarov was assigned to AHL San Jose on Tuesday.
Askarov picked up his first victory as a Shark on Monday in a 7-2 victory over the Kings. Given his performance, this transaction could be a paper move to allow San Jose to accrue cap space, but that remains to be seen. Through two NHL appearances in 2024-25, Askarov is 1-0-1 with a .927 save percentage and a 1.96 GAA.
