default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Askarov is expected to defend the road net against Buffalo on Tuesday, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Askarov is coming off a 32-save effort in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Islanders. He has a 19-16-3 record this campaign with a 3.52 GAA and an .888 save percentage across 39 appearances. Buffalo sits sixth in the league with 3.47 goals per game this season.

More News