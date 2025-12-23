Askarov is expected to defend the road net against Vegas on Tuesday after being the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Askarov has allowed three goals or more in each of his last six appearances, posting a 3-3-0 record over that span. He has gone 12-9-1 this season with a 3.22 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 22 outings. Vegas sits 18th in the league with 3.00 goals per game this year.