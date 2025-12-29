Askarov was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports, indicating he will defend the road net against Anaheim on Monday.

Askarov is coming off a 24-save performance in Saturday's 6-3 win over Vancouver. He has earned a 13-10-1 record this season with a 3.35 GAA and an .897 save percentage across 24 appearances. Anaheim ranks fourth in the league with 3.32 goals per game this year.