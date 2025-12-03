Askarov is expected to start at home against Washington on Wednesday, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Askarov has won five of his past six outings while allowing 15 goals on 182 shots (.918 save percentage). The 23-year-old netminder has a 10-6-1 record, 2.96 GAA and .908 save percentage in 17 appearances. While he's shown a lot of potential recently, he'll be facing the red-hot Capitals, who have won eight of their past nine games to elevate their season record to 16-9-2.