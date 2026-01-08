Askarov will protect the road goal versus the Kings on Wednesday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Askarov got pulled from his last outing after giving up three goals on 10 shots versus the Lightning on Saturday. He'll now handle the second half of a back-to-back after Alex Nedeljkovic earned a win Tuesday over the Blue Jackets. The Kings have scored 21 goals over their last six games.