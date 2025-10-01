Askarov is expected to guard the home goal against San Jose on Wednesday, per Max Miller of NHL.com.

Askarov had a 2.45 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 22 regular-season appearances with AHL San Jose in 2024-25. He also posted a 3.10 GAA and an .896 in 13 outings with the Sharks. Askarov is set to open this season as the Sharks' No. 1 goaltender.