Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: Slated starter Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Askarov is expected to start at home against Colorado on Saturday, per Max Miller of NHL.com.
Askarov has a 1-4-1 record, 4.69 GAA and .844 save percentage in six outings this year. The 23-year-old has surrendered four or more goals in five of his six appearances. Colorado is 7-1-4 and ranks second in goals per game with 3.75, so this is a very tough assignment for the young goaltender.
