Askarov made 29 saves on 31 shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Blues.

Askarov got off to a less-than-ideal start in his debut with the Sharks, allowing a goal just 11 seconds into the contest, but he settled in as the game went along. The 22-year-old currently has a chance to earn a role in the crease while Vitek Vanecek tends to an upper-body injury. Askarov inked a two-year deal with San Jose after being acquired in a trade from Nashville in August. Through four NHL appearances, the 22-year-old is 1-1-1 with a 2.38 GAA and a .921 save percentage.