Askarov will start Monday's road game against Boston, Sheng Peng of San JoseHockeyNow.com reports.

Askarov sat out five of the Sharks' last six games, but he'll tend the twine in the first half of a back-to-back set Monday. Over three starts this month, the 22-year-old has gone 2-1-0 with a 2.01 GAA and .922 save percentage.