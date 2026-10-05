Askarov was the first goalie off the ice during Monday's morning skate, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports, indicating that he'll draw the road start against Dallas.

Askarov has picked up overtime wins in each of his first two starts of the 2026-27 regular season, posting a 3.31 GAA and .885 save percentage during home outings against the Panthers and Kings. He'll remain in the crease as the Sharks head on the road for the first time this season and will attempt to maintain his winning streak.