Askarov will start Sunday's game against the Wild, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports Sunday.

Askarov will start consecutive games for the first time this season after participating in a true 50-50 split with Alex Nedeljkovic to begin the season. The 23-year-old is coming off of a strong performance against the red-hot Devils, stopping 26 of 28 shots he faced in the loss. He will face a Wild team that is really struggling offensively this season, particularly at even strength. Minnesota has just 10 goals at 5-on-5 this season, tied for the fewest in the league.