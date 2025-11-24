Askarov stopped 34 of 35 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

Askarov was kept busy, but he allowed just a Morgan Geekie goal in the middle of the third period. This was Askarov's seventh win in eight outings this month, and it's the fifth time he's allowed exactly one goal during November. The 23-year-old is up to 8-5-1 with a 2.83 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 14 starts. That's already a career-high workload in an NHL season, and it's clear the Sharks' No. 1 job between the pipes will be Askarov's at least until he hits a slump. Fantasy managers may still be wary of his next matchup, as the Sharks are visiting the Avalanche on Wednesday. Askarov defeated Colorado in overtime on Nov. 1 by stopping 36 of 38 shots, though that game was in San Jose.