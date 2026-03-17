Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: Still day-to-day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Askarov (lower body) remains day-to-day and isn't expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's road matchup against Edmonton, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.
Askaov is poised to miss his fourth straight game, and he will be evaluated further once the team returns to San Jose. He has earned a 19-17-3 record this season with a 3.56 GAA and an .886 save percentage through 40 appearances.
More News
-
Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: Remains unavailable•
-
Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: Unavailable Thursday•
-
Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: May not dress Thursday•
-
Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: Can't stop herd of buffalo•
-
Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: Set to face Sabres•
-
Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: Comes up short in overtime•