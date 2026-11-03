Askarov stopped 20 of 22 shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Flames.

Askarov kept San Jose in the game but couldn't prevent William Stromgren's third-period winner. The young netminder finished with a .909 save percentage, but it's hard to rely on him for sustained fantasy production -- he's alternated wins and losses over his last five appearances, and the Sharks have also dropped four of their last five games. His starting opportunities offer fantasy upside, but inconsistent offensive support and game-to-game performances remain a concern for his win potential.