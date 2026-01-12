Askarov stopped 26 of 32 shots in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Golden Knights, who also had one empty-netter.

Askarov and the Sharks were down only 2-1 after one period, but the Golden Knights scored three times in the second to take over the game. While he hasn't been very good lately, Askarov has rarely been this bad between the pipes all year aside from the first few weeks. He's down to a 16-11-1 record with a 3.54 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 29 appearances. The Sharks are off until Thursday, when they start a back-to-back against the Capitals before continuing the road trip Friday in Detroit. Askarov and Alex Nedeljkovic are likely to split those starts and the two after that (Jan. 19 versus the Panthers and Jan. 20 versus the Lightning) to deal with the four-game road trip.