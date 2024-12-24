Askarov allowed four goals on 24 shots in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.
Askarov took his first regulation loss in four games this season. He was done in by an awful finish to the second period -- he allowed three goals in a span of 1:10, and that was too much for the Sharks to come back from. The 22-year-old goalie is 1-1-2 with a 2.75 GAA and a .909 save percentage so far. He'll share the goaltending duties with Alexandar Georgiev at least until Vitek Vanecek (upper body) is cleared to return.
