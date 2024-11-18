Askarov was recalled from AHL San Jose on Monday.

Askarov was sent to the minors ahead of the regular season, but he'll join the NHL club after Vitek Vanecek (undisclosed) sustained an injury Saturday against the Penguins. Askarov is the best goaltending prospect in pro hockey and has gotten off to a hot start in the AHL this season, posting a 6-3-0 record, 1.92 GAA and .939 save percentage over nine games. Mackenzie Blackwood and Vanecek have been inconsistent early in the 2024-25 campaign, so it's possible that Askarov sticks with the Sharks if he performs well in the near future.