Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: Surrenders six goals in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Askarov stopped 28 of 34 shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Mammoth.
Askarov's 2025-26 is off to an unimpressive start with 13 goals allowed on 78 shots over two games. That shot volume against is a big problem, but one that's not likely to get better in the near term with the Sharks battling multiple injuries on the blue line. The 23-year-old has alternated starts with Alex Nedeljkovic, a pattern that's likely to continue until one goalie gets in a groove. Look for Nedeljkovic to get the nod versus his former team, the Penguins, at home Saturday.
