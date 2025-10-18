Askarov stopped 28 of 34 shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Mammoth.

Askarov's 2025-26 is off to an unimpressive start with 13 goals allowed on 78 shots over two games. That shot volume against is a big problem, but one that's not likely to get better in the near term with the Sharks battling multiple injuries on the blue line. The 23-year-old has alternated starts with Alex Nedeljkovic, a pattern that's likely to continue until one goalie gets in a groove. Look for Nedeljkovic to get the nod versus his former team, the Penguins, at home Saturday.