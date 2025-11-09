Askarov stopped 37 of 38 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Askarov extended his winning streak to three games with another stellar performance. He's allowed just four goals on 106 shots over those three wins, which is part of a larger 5-0-1 stretch for the Sharks. Askarov has improved to 4-4-1 with a 3.56 GAA and an .888 save percentage over nine outings, though he's clearly trending in the right direction. There may still be some volatility with a young Sharks team, but the 23-year-old netminder getting a taste of success should be beneficial in the big picture. If the Sharks continue alternating goalies, Alex Nedeljkovic will start Tuesday in Minnesota, while Askarov would get Thursday's game in Calgary.