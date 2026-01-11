Askarov will be the starting goaltender Sunday against the Golden Knights, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Since his torrid month of November, Askarov has allowed at least three goals in 12 straight starts. As a result, his numbers have taken a bit of a dip. The 23-year-old is 16-10-1 on the season with a 3.44 GAA and an .893 save percentage. The Golden Knights enter Sunday having won three straight games, scoring at least four goals in each contest.