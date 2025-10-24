Askarov will patrol the visiting crease in New Jersey on Friday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Askarov is in need of a good performance as he has allowed 17 goals on 105 shots (.838 save percentage) across three starts. The 23-year-old came into the season as the Sharks' No. 1 goaltender, but another poor outing could get him sent to AHL San Jose. Askarov will face the Devils, who are tied for second in NHL scoring, averaging 4.00 goals.