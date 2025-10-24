Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: Tending twine Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Askarov will patrol the visiting crease in New Jersey on Friday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.
Askarov is in need of a good performance as he has allowed 17 goals on 105 shots (.838 save percentage) across three starts. The 23-year-old came into the season as the Sharks' No. 1 goaltender, but another poor outing could get him sent to AHL San Jose. Askarov will face the Devils, who are tied for second in NHL scoring, averaging 4.00 goals.
More News
-
Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: Winless through three starts•
-
Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: Surrenders six goals in loss•
-
Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: Facing Mammoth•
-
Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: Rough outing Saturday•
-
Sharks' Yaroslav Askarov: Between pipes against Ducks•