Askarov will protect the home net against New Jersey on Saturday, per Max Miller of NHL.com.

Askarov is coming off a 24-save performance in Thursday's 2-1 win over Tampa Bay. He has a 2-2-2 record with a 2.35 GAA and a .921 save percentage through six NHL appearances this season. New Jersey is tied for 10th in the league with 3.22 goals per game in 2024-25.