Askarov will patrol the visiting crease in Utah on Saturday, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Askarov is slated to start Opening Night versus Vegas on Thursday. Askarov has been considered the Sharks' goaltender of the future since his trade from Nashville in August of 2023. Askarov was 4-6-2 with a 3.10 GAA and an .896 save percentage across 13 appearances with San Jose in 2024-25. He excelled at the AHL level last season, posting an 11-9-1 mark with a 2.45 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 22 regular-season games.