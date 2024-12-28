Askarov will protect the home net versus Calgary on Saturday, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Askarov is coming off a 20-save effort in a 4-3 loss to Vancouver on Monday. He has surrendered 11 goals on 121 shots en route to a 1-1-2 record with the Sharks this season. Calgary ranks 25th in the league with 2.71 goals per game in 2024-25.